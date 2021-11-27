1.25 lakh eligible person without first dose vaccine targeted

Coimbatore

27 November 2021 23:59 IST

Coimbatore Corporation that will conduct a mega vaccination camp on Sunday will target those eligible persons who have not had their first dose. A release from the Corporation said 94% of city’s residents had received their first dose and the remaining 6% or 1.25 lakh persons would do well to use the opportunity on Sunday to take their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

It would hold the vaccination camp at 205 places, starting 7 a.m. Likewise, 2.34 lakh persons were eligible to receive their second dose.

In the release, the Corporation had appealed to the management of malls, cinemas and other public places to allow only those persons who had taken their first dose and were within the window period for second dose, and those who had taken both the doses.

