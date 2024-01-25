ADVERTISEMENT

12-member gang decamps with ₹13 lakh, 50 sovereigns from Coimbatore house in daylight dacoity

January 25, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a daring daylight dacoity, a 12-member gang took away ₹13 lakh and around 50 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery from a businessman’s house in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The police said that the dacoits struck at the house of Kamlesh Modi (50) on Arokiasamy Road (West) at R.S. Puram on Thursday noon when he had gone to the Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple on the occasion of Thai Poosam.

The dacoits came to the house around 12.30 p.m. in two cars and a motorcycle. Some of them trespassed into Mr. Modi’s office on the ground floor and gagged the businessman’s 22-year-old son and three workers. They took away ₹13 lakh from the office after tying them up and keeping them at knife-point, the police said.

Meanwhile, the others entered the house on the first floor and kept Mr. Modi’s wife aged 45 and four housemaids at knife-point. They stole around 50 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery from the shelf and left the house after gagging and tying them up. The dacoits also took away the mobile phones of all the persons, the police said.

After the dacoits left, the residents managed to free themselves and alerted the police. Personnel from R.S. Puram station and Deputy Commissioner of Police Saravana Kumar visited the house. The scientific team of the police collected a few suspected fingerprints of the dacoits from the house.

The police said that Mr. Kamlesh has been doing cotton business. As there were no surveillance cameras at the residence, the police collected visuals of cameras on Arokiasamy Road (West) and nearby places to trace the dacoits. Five special teams have been formed.

