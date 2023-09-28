Centre committed to support States in tackling dengue, says Mansukh Mandaviya

September 28, 2023 02:55 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to assess the prevailing dengue scenario across the nation and evaluated the readiness of the public health system to tackle and control the disease.

The Minister highlighted the Union Government’s commitment to support the States by providing essential resources such as screening kits.

Additionally, financial assistance has been extended for fogging, and information, education and communication activities. The health workforce has undergone specialised training to enhance their preparedness, he added.

Emphasising proactive measures, Mandaviya urged the States to conduct thorough disease and entomological surveillance. He stressed the importance of effective case management, the procurement of NS1 kits for early diagnosis, securing insecticides, and vigilant monitoring of reports.

