UnderMyWatch16 October 2020 19:00 IST
How waste can go worthy
Updated: 16 October 2020 19:00 IST
We Will Manage Organic Wastes Responsibly
Our target is a healthy India by supplying organic food grown using recycled manure” says K. Thirupathi, who runs an innovative hotel waste recycling company in Madurai. The food and garbage waste from the hotel are collected in order to make best quality of organic manure. Therefore, without any chemicals, fresh organic fruits and vegetables are produced which are sent back to the same hotels to prepare healthy food.
