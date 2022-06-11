A bend in the road leads to a new purpose 

June 11, 2022 22:57 IST

Pallikaranai resident bounces back from a major accident and starts a cloud kitchen in his locality

An accident that cost him a leg and a job (as team leader in a mobile service centre) could not rob him of his resilience. Jai Ganesh, a Pallikaranai resident, bounced back from the setback, establishing a cloud kitchen — Pemi’s Kitchen — in his locality.

He managed more than buy-in from his family. They plunged into the business, labouring shoulder-to-shoulder with him.

Having overcome the initial hiccups of entrepreneurship, Jai is gloating over a kitchen that cooks up parcels of food non-stop between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. every day, with Sunday leaving the staff rushed off their feet.

The kitchen’s signature biryanis and chicken and fish gravies are said to be a big draw. “We offer standard-sized portions as well as XL-sized portions to cater to our customers’ needs and avoid food wastage,” says Jai.

He has also found it in his heart to give back to the community: Offering heavily subsidised meals — starting at ₹65 for vegetarian meals and ₹75 for non-vegetarian meals — to low-wage workers in the area. Pemi’s Kitchen is also open to catering snacks, juices, and meals for corporate events and parties. For details, call 9677050279