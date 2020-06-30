Motivating neighbours towards yoga

Sudhanshu Ojha

30 June 2020 16:46 IST

My uncle used to run free yoga classes at a public garden in Ajmer, but he could no longer take classes because of the lockdown. So, he decided to do this at home. With the help of a microphone and a speaker, he managed to motivate our neighbours towards yoga and they have started doing yoga on their terraces following his instructions.

Since the month of March, almost 50 neighbours along with me and my family are practicing yoga in the morning and evening which helps in boosting our immunities.

(The author is a student in Rajasthan)

