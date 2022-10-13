Dakhni delights for Deepavali

Badam Ashrafi by Dakhni Sweet Treats

Deepavali is the time when gifts and desi sweets are exchanged, even with those who we have not been in regular touch with. With a revival of all things traditional, the search for unique and traditional gifting options is on. Entering that space is Dakhni Sweet Treats, a cloud kitchen run by Naina Roshan Khundmeri, set on reviving the tradition of exchanging Dakhni legacy mithai for festivals. With a focus on making sweet treats like badam ki jali, gil-e-firdaus (a type of kheer), ashrafi, badam ka kund and kaddu ka halwa, the Banjara Hills-based enterprise also stocks kheers and halwa in jars that are best consumed within a day. Naina explains, “The lauz are made with dry fruits and no milk, so they have a shelf life of five-six days. Also those who prefer less sweetness may opt for nawabi badam ki jali which is made of only almond, unlike the classic badam ki jali which uses both cashew and almond.”

She also offers a Shahi tourmaline, a jar dessert that blends double ka meetha and shahi tukda; it has a shelf life of two days.

A box of 500 grams of each sweet is priced ₹700. For more information call +91 8790556444