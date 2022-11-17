To give coffee its due, this coffee shop in Hyderabad demonstrates how black coffee is best enjoyed

November 17, 2022 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

Photographer-turned-brewmaster Rohit Rao’s love for coffee began as experiments with coffee-brewing methods at home. He now runs two True Black cafes and coffee lovers are enjoying the fuss-free menu where almost every brew is a black coffee.

There is a reason why Rohit decided to play up black coffee. With a specialty coffee wave taking over India’s coffee-loving community, Rohit found himself experimenting with various beans and grinds. While all this was possible at home, as a photographer who spent a large amount of time outdoors at cafes for work he realised something was missing — a true black coffee. And so he decided to start a cafe where black coffee will be the signature drink.

Rohit started telling stories about his coffee and the brewing process through his pictures. As his online exposure grew, he decided to share his brewing and coffee experience to lovers of black coffee. Rohit says “There is a purpose to making black coffee. It goes to show the country’s bean quality, special fermentation processes and bring boutique coffee farms of India to the fore.”

True Black has two outlets, the first was at Kompally in Secunderabad and the second at Jubilee hills. The interiors have the aesthetic of minimalism, Japanese and Swedish-inspired design.

One can expect coffees like long black (a simple black coffee like an Americano), Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk), cortado (half-and-half, strongest milk coffee), cranberry coffee (coffee with cranberry juice, soda and two espresso shots and the popular valencia orange (black coffee with fresh valencia orange juice). Other favourites here are the Vietnamese coffee, cranberry and the cortado.

The food menu comprises a modern all-day breakfast. Some of the hits are sourdough toast with black sesame hummus, chicken toast-a fiery hot chicken open toast and the pasta bowls. To go with the coffee there is a good selection of desserts that include cheesecakes, cookies and muffins.

As a brewer he says he wants to change the coffee shop experience for Hyderabad. From choosing the right coffee beans and managing their shelf life to brewing with precision tools while having all of this process visible for customers.

This is a cafe that comes with a casual vibe, so casual that some regulars do not mind sipping their coffee standing outside the cafe.

Address: Kompally and Jubilee Hills

Table for two: ₹1000 approx

