Connecting through everyday emotion

November 17, 2022 01:26 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

The play ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ makes its debut in Hyderabad

Prabalika M. Borah

Vivek Madan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This children’s play is no child’s play. To be staged as part of the 13 th edition of the Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival in collaboration with Popsicle Productions, Every Brilliant Thing will be staged for the first time In Hyderabad .  

Written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, the QTP production is directed by Quasar Padamsee and enacted by Vivek Madan. It is an uplifting story about love, life, family and mental health and urges people to celebrate joy in everyday objects.

Every Brilliant Thing was first produced by Paines Plough and Pentabus Theatre in June 2013 at Ludlow Fringe Festival in UK. QTP Productions (Mumbai) first staged this production in 2019 as a live participative performance.

For audiences of 14 years and above, this 70-minute play tells the story about a young boy’s attempt to combat his mother’s depression with a list of all the wonderful things in the world worth living for. 

Vivek, a Bengaluru-based actor and theatre producer, has had a theatre journey of over 20 years. He says that the play is light and does not come with baggage. “The play does not explicitly tell the audience about emotions one goes through. As it progresses, the audience will connect anyway. The playwright did a wonderful job of building the connection. Even though it is scripted, there is a lot of audience participation. It is all weaved in a beautiful manner.” 

Vivek Madan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

 As an actor, he says, he needs preparation each time he sets out to perform the play. He explains, “The play is a catharsis, it helps connect. The hope is that this story helps audiences start this difficult conversation about their struggles in their own ways. We always get some audience walk up to the director to say they related to the play.” 

‘Every Brilliant Thing’ will be staged at The Club Botanika, Gachibowli with two shows (12pm and 7pm) on November 19. Donor passes available on www.bookmyshow.com

