Rajni Ohria live on @thehinduweekend Instagram

The founder of Ohria Ayurveda will discuss clean haircare rituals and give us a quick tutorial on marma points

This Sunday, Weekend’s beauty and wellness columnist, Vasudha Rai, talks about hair care with Rajni Ohria, the founder of Ohria Ayurveda. Ohria has always practised clean beauty rituals, be it face massages with cold pressed oils or colouring her hair with henna. With her brand, she not only brings clean beauty to your doorstep — with an array of creams, oils, shampoos and conditioners — but also provides tools that bring into focus ancient Indian rituals that were till now lost to modern Indians. Be it the Kansa wand for face and body massages, or copper Netra cups to clean the eyes, Ohria’s intention is to make wellness accessible to all.

During the Insta Live today, Rai will discuss haircare rituals with Ohria, including using natural hair colours, hair oils, home-made hair masks and oils. Get ready to learn recipes made from kitchen ingredients, how to use Ayurvedic herbs and the benefits of oil massage.

Ohria will also give us a quick tutorial on marma points around the head and the ears, how to stimulate them, and the associated benefits, ranging from beauty to anxiety relief.

