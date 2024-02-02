Nayaab Edit brings brands like Pero, Nila Jaipur and Morii Design to Chennai

February 02, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST

A retrospective that engages with not just the warp and weft that spells India’s rich legacy of textile craft, but also explores the age-old techniques of hand embroidery, printing and dying — the Nayaab Edit, now in its twelfth iteration, is back in Chennai.

Curated by craft and textile enthusiast, and revivalist, Rupa Sood, the Nayaab Edit has come a long way from its first edition in Delhi in 2015. “We have worked with over 50 designers through the years. Our shows are relatively smaller with no more than 20 to 25 exhibitors at each exhibition. It comprises patrons that have been with us from the start and new additions that fit the Nayaab design and ethos,” says Rupa.

Brands like Pero, 11.11, Urvashi Kaur, Kora, A Touch of Gold, Taika by Poonam Bhagat, Divya Sheth, Eka, En Inde, and Yavi have been associated with the edit from the start and this year it will have new additions — a mix of traditional Indian brands like Paromita Banerjee and Nila Jaipur, and modern interpretations of indigenous fashion designers like Medium, Aartivijay Gupta, Aseem Kapoor, Bodhi Tree, Chola, Bodice, and YAM India.

“This year we are also bringing Morii that works with Rabari and Jat embroidery communities based in Kutch, and with women from villages of Bihar who are skilled in Sujni embroidery. Step by step, stitch by stitch, Morii Design has created beautiful wall art/tapestries,” adds Rupa.

The exhibit will feature about 20 of India’s finest textiles, weaves and designers and will also demonstrate weaving by Nila Jaipur. “We will showcase India’s handlooms khadi, linen, silks, and techniques including jamdani, Benaras, hand-dying, handloom weaving and spinning, drop spindle spinning. The innovation, design and commitment to quality with no compromises in ethical and sustainable processes and age-old techniques as well as aesthetics and longevity make them the finest,” explains Rupa.

Benaras saris, ecoprint, tie dye, handwoven cotton and silk yardage saris by Nila will also be the cynosure of attention at the exhibit that will also feature a talk by Smriti Morarka.

Smriti initiated Tantuvi, which means ‘weaver’ in Sanskrit, two and a half decades ago, in an attempt to revive weaving traditions of Benaras will deliver a talk ‘Nayaab-e-Kaashi’ on February 12 to take us through the journey of the Varanasi handloom.

Nayaab Edit showcase in Chennai will take place at the new Chola Sheraton on February 12 and 13, products at the exhibit are priced upwards of ₹8,000.

