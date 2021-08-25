Yamaha’s Aerox 155 to be seen on Indian roads soon

25 August 2021 16:49 IST

Yamaha has said it will be putting greater emphasis on the 150-250cc segment in India and is gearing up to launch the Aerox 155 in our market. The bike maker recently received type-approval for the maxi-style scooter, indicating an imminent launch.

The Aerox gets a 155cc VVA engine, based on the R15 V3’s motor. Overseas, the scooter makes 15.36hp at 8,000rpm and 13.9Nm at 6,500rpm, while the Indian version will make 14.96hp at the same 8,000rpm. For comparison, the R15 produces 18.63hp and 14.1Nm.

The Aerox has an underbone design, with a prominent spine section, unlike some of its rivals like the Aprilia SXR 160 which has a step-through design with a flat floorboard. The Yamaha also gets a large 25-litre underseat storage space. It is well-equipped overseas, coming with digital instrumentation, keyless operation, LED lighting, a charging socket and Bluetooth connectivity.

If pricing in markets abroad is anything to go by, the Aerox should cost around ₹20,000 less than the R15 V3, placing it at around the ₹1.35 lakh mark. This will make it one of the most expensive petrol-powered scooters in India. For reference, the Aprilia SXR 160 costs ₹1.27 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)