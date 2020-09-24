Yamaha Fascino 125: Performance, efficiency and promise of Japanese reliability

24 September 2020 17:11 IST

The Fascino 125 has a big task ahead as Yamaha is pinning hopes on this new 125cc scooter platform for a boost to its scooter fortunes in India.

Yamaha seems to have used the previous Fascino’s design as the basis for the new Fascino 125, and that is not a bad thing.

Some elements that stand out include the inverted triangle-style headlamp, chrome embellishments on the apron and the flowing tail section.

The body panels and switches are neatly put together, but while there are a lot of plastic panels, the front fender is a metal unit.

However, the downside of form winning over function is that the ergonomics are slightly flawed.

The footboard has an aggressive upward sweep that makes it difficult to comfortably accommodate big feet. The relatively low-set handlebar grazes your knee while taking tight turns, if you are anything above 5ft 8in tall. Also, the seat squab is tad too soft for longish stints, resulting in a sore backside after half an hour of saddle time.

There are no LED lamps, and the instrument cluster is so basic it does not even get a trip meter. Thankfully, the Yamaha’s engine makes up for all this.

Specifications Engine: 125cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled

Max power: 8.2hp at 6500rpm

Max torque: 9.7Nm at 5000rpm

Overall Length x Width x Height: 1,920 x 685 x 1,150 mm

Seat height: 780mm

Wheelbase: 1280mm

Minimum ground clearance: 145mm

Kerb weight (with oil & a full fuel tank): 99kg

Fuel tank capacity: 5.2 litres

Underseat storage: 21 litres

Suspension type(Front/Rear): Telescopic fork/Unit swing

Tyre size (F|R ): 90/90-12 | 110/90-10

Brake type (Front): Disc(190mm)/Drum

Brake type(Rear): Drum

Along with developing a brand-new chassis, Yamaha also developed a new 125cc engine with a nifty starter-motor generator for a silent start.

The fuel-injected engine’s power and torque figures (8.2hp and 9.7Nm) are nothing to write home about. Yamaha has an ace up its sleeve with the power-to-weight ratio, which is down to 99kg kerb weight.

As expected, the 82.82hp/tonne power-to-weight ratio translates to brisk performance, and the Fascino 125 is right up there with the competition. In the sprint from 0-60kph, the Fascino clocked 8.41sec, 0.33sec slower than the Suzuki Access 125.

The engine is responsive as well, which is apparent in its roll-on acceleration times (20-50kph in 4.57sec and 30-70kph in 10.52sec), and that makes the Fascino an effortless city commuter. But what impresses is the engine’s refinement. Whether it was riding at sedate city speeds or flat out on the Mumbai-Pune highway, there were hardly any perceptible vibrations to speak of.

The other advantage of the low kerb weight is the fuel economy. The Fascino returned 57.08kpl in the city and 64.2kpl on the highway, making it the among the most fuel-efficient BS6 125cc models we have tested.

The Fascino’s engine stop/start feature does help in extracting a little more fuel economy, but the system is slow to respond and the engine takes a little over a second to turn on after you have opened the throttle.

The new Fascino 125 is lacking in its low-speed ride. The telescopic fork and monoshock is set up on the firm side of the scale, resulting in a low-speed ride that is not exactly harsh, but it is not what you would call comfy either.

Pick up the pace and there is a noticeable improvement in the ride quality. High-speed stability and handling are both perfectly acceptable, but not segment-leading. The braking performance offered by the Yamaha Fascino’s front disc is also decent, though the optional front disc lacks some bite.

Yamaha intends to snatch some of the 125cc market share from the competition and that is evident in its aggressive pricing. Starting at ₹68,730 for the drum brake variant and ₹71, 230 for the disc brake one, the Fascino undercuts some of its 125cc competition.

Those who buy the Fascino for its looks won’t get segment-best comfort, dynamics or features, but will enjoy its performance, efficiency and promise of Japanese reliability. For many, that will be enough.

All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi