What’s on in Bengaluru this weekend?

Celebratings artisans and crafts

Titan Company Limited and Creative Dignity and Mudita Makers are hosting the ‘Project Tarasha’, which is on at BIC (Bangalore International Centre). The event will continue on October 7 and 8 between 10am and 7pm on both days. The aim is to celebrate and acknowledge the Indian craft tradition and designed to encourage a conscious shopping experience, which will feature over 20 artisans.

Besides an eclectic display of handcrafted products, workshops and experiences will also be a part of the event.

For details log on to www.creativedignity.org

Let it brew

Oktoberfest will be celebrated at the botanical brewery of Hopshaus, Whitefield, on October 8. A beer bash with an array of beer cocktails curated by Harry Simon Peter, Beverage Manager at Hopshaus, is what you can look forward besides food, of course. The party will be on from 1 pm onwards.

Melody and music

Wolf777 News presents Supermoon ft. B Praak King Of Hearts Tour. The vocalist will perform in the city on October 8, where he will sing some of his hit songs such as — ‘Mann Bharrya’, ‘Ranjha’, ‘Teri Mitti’, ‘Dholna’, ‘Kaun Hoye Ga’ and ‘Filhall’.

The concert will be at Manpho Convention Center at 6pm. Tickets are available on bookmyshow and Paytm Insider.

Weekend jam

October Jam presents its independent art festival called WAYS, ದಾರಿ, रास्ता on October 8 at 7pm. The venue will be Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar. The evening will feature Pasha Bhai, Killa K, Kali & Clan Bokkaphodwho will present rap, poetry and music in Urdu, Kannada and Tamil. The event is open to all.

Dj Shane at Foxtrot

Foxtrot Marathahalli presents DJ Shane Pereira as part of its The Saturday Pill series. Shane, known for creating new-age fusion music, is scheduled to perform on October 8, 8pm onwards. Entry is free.

Dial 9108136001/2 for details.

A gourmet hamper

JustBe Resto Cafe offers ‘Guilt Free Gourmet Hamper’ which will feature sweets/desserts for Deepavali. The hamper will feature sweets from Nidhi Nahata’s ‘conscious kitchen’ and includes almond peda (sugar free), choco bounty ( modak), mud bites (chocolate brownie), mix seeds bar and more. These hampers also come with candles made by the underprivileged. Priced at ₹ 500, the hampers will be available through the month of October.

Call 91 95138 04561 for your own hamper.