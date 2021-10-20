Volvo launches updated S90, XC60

20 October 2021 19:17 IST

Volvo has launched the face-lifted S90 and XC60 priced at ₹ 61.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Both vehicles are available in a singular Inscription trim and come powered by a new mild-hybrid petrol engine.

As part of the facelift, both the sedan and the SUV receive minor styling changes. The S90 gets a revised front grille with vertical chrome slats and a new emblem with a reworked front bumper. The XC60 also gets an updated front fascia with a new grille and a reworked bumper with chrome trim. At the rear, both models get body coloured inserts and a chrome strip in the rear bumper with hidden tailpipes.

Both models get an ‘Advanced Air Cleaner’ system which filters cabin air and displays air quality on the infotainment screen — Google-powered with the assistant built-in to offer a smartphone-like experience. Then there is the Volvo Cars app-connected car tech and Volvo’s blind spot information system safety feature on offer.

The 2021 Volvo S90 also gets a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, a 19-speaker, 1,400W Bowers and Wilkins audio system, massaging front seats and air suspension. The updated XC60, meanwhile, also features adaptive cruise control and a 15-speaker, 1,100W Bowers and Wilkins audio system.

The biggest change to both cars is the new B5 mild-hybrid petrol engine. The face-lifted S90 and XC60 are now powered by a 250hp, 350Nm, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that works in conjunction with a 48V integrated starter-generator motor. Both models previously came with a 2.0-litre diesel engine developing 190hp in the S90 and 235hp in the XC60.