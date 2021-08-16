Vinod Dasari steps down as CEO of Royal Enfield

16 August 2021 15:04 IST

Vinod Dasari has stepped down from his role as the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield and Executive Director of the Board of Eicher Motors with effect from August 13.

B Govindarajan will take on the responsibility of leading Royal Enfield, taking on the position of Executive Director, Royal Enfield from August 18. He will also be inducted as a full time director on the Board of Eicher Motors. Govindarajan has been the Chief Operating Officer at Royal Enfield since 2013.

In a regulatory filing, the company has said that Dasari’s decision is primarily to pursue his personal ambition in affordable healthcare and building affordable and accessible healthcare facilities. He recently set up a not-for-profit hospital in Chennai.

Speaking about his decision to move on, Dasari, said, “It has been a very memorable ride over the last two years and more at Royal Enfield. From navigating through an unprecedented pandemic, to launching several digital-oriented solutions, from growing non-motorcycle revenues, to expanding substantially outside India, we’ve had an amazing journey as an organization, and I am happy to have been a part of this. I have decided to move on, so I can dedicatedly follow a personal passion that has been close to me for many years now. I wish Siddhartha and the team at Royal Enfield the very best”.

Prior to joining Royal Enfield, Vinod Dasari was the CEO and managing director of Ashok Leyland, a position he held since 2011. He joined Ashok Leyland as the Chief Operating Officer in 2005. Dasari has served in several leadership positions at Cummins India Limited and Timken Company where he went on to become the President of its Global Railroad business in the USA. He started his career with General Electric in 1986.

Dasari has also served as the president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from 2015 to 2017 and as President of Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), from 2013 to 2015.