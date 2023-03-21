ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota relaunches Innova Crysta

March 21, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

Team Autocar

Toyota has relaunched the Innova Crysta with prices starting at ₹19.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is offered in G, GX, VX and the top-spec ZX trims, and gets a slightly refreshed front fascia as part of the update. It will be sold alongside the newly launched Innova Hycross.

The prices for the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta range from ₹19.13 lakh for the base G variant with 7 seats and goes all the way up to ₹20.09 lakh for the GX variant with 7 seats. Prices for the top-spec ZX trim are yet to be announced.

The Innova Crysta will be available to private, corporate and tourist taxi operators. However, the taxi operators will have to pay a registration fee of ₹17,850 (in Mumbai), making the Innova Crysta’s on-road prices affordable to them.

Late last year, Toyota phased out the 2.4-litre diesel engine in the Innova Crysta, and sold it only with the 2.7-litre petrol engine before discontinuing the MPV completely. Now, the diesel engine makes a comeback in the relaunched Crysta, and it is mated to a manual gearbox.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the first time Toyota will sell two Innova models together. However, there are clear differences between the two as the Crysta gets only a diesel engine, while the Hycross gets petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains. 

While the new Crysta looks unchanged, you do notice subtle changes to the front fascia. These include a slightly smaller yet prominent front grille, redesigned bumper and new fog lamp housing. However, in profile, and at the back, Toyota has not changed the design of the popular MPV. 

Of the four trims, the ZX is the only one which comes with a 7-seat configuration exclusively, while the others are available as both 7-and-8 seaters.

The Crysta comes with features such as powered driver seat adjustment, multi-zone climate control, picnic tables for second row, leather seats in higher variants, ambient lighting and one-touch tumble for the second row. It also gets an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. 

Crysta gets seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and hill-start assist. All Crystas will now come with three-point seatbelts as standard for all passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US