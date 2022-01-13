Toyota Camry Hybrid facelift launched in India

13 January 2022 16:11 IST

Toyota has launched the Camry Hybrid facelift in India at ₹ 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Available in a single variant, the updated Camry Hybrid gets mild cosmetic changes to the exterior with an improved infotainment system with prices up by around ₹ 50,000 over the outgoing model.

Starting with cosmetic changes, the Camry gets a sleeker grille that gets less chrome than its predecessor. The front bumper too, is new and features a larger, wider central air intake with new chrome accents on the sides. There are not any significant changes in profile, with the most notable difference being the new dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the Camry gets new darkened inserts for the tail-lamps, to round out all the exterior updates.

The biggest highlight on the interior of the new Camry is a floating 9.0-inch infotainment screen that replaces the integrated 8.0-inch screen of the outgoing model. The AC vents have also been repositioned below the infotainment screen and it also gets a new trim finish for the dashboard, centre console and arm rests. The infotainment system now comes with improved software and gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The facelifted model remains mechanically unchanged to its predecessor. Under the hood, the Camry features a 178hp, 2.5-litre petrol engine that is paired to a 120hp permanent magnet synchronous motor, with a combined system output of 218hp. The powertrain comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. Thanks to the very efficient hybrid system, the Camry has a claimed fuel economy of 23.27kpl.