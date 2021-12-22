Tata to launch Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG next month

22 December 2021 19:27 IST

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its first CNG-powered vehicles — the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG — in January 2022. SASelect Tata dealerships have begun accepting pre-bookings for the CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor, although the company has not made an official announcement yet. SATata Motors aims to formally open bookings for SA Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG SAahead of their launch in January.The CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor are not likely to have any styling changes over the standard model, although it remains to be seen on which of their trims Tata introduces the CNG kit. While both models come pretty decently equipped in standard petrol guise, the equipment list on the CNG versions will depend on which trims they are offered on.Currently, both the Tiago and Tigor are powered by a sole 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque. The CNG versions are expected to use the same engine, although power and torque figures could see a marginal drop. Tata offers both, manual and AMT gearbox options with the petrol-powered Tiago and Tigor, but the CNG versions will likely be manual-only. There could also be a couple of CNG badges on the exterior of both models to set them apart from the rest of the range.It is worth noting that the Tigor also has an electric sibling called the Tigor EV. With the launch of its CNG variant, the Tigor will be the only sedan in India that is available in petrol, CNG and electric guise.

Advertising

Advertising