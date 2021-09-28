Tata Safari gets minor updates and more features

28 September 2021 22:25 IST

Tata has given the Safari a minor update adding in more equipment to the mid- and top-spec variants and revising prices for the variants.

Tata Motors has begun offering an air purifier from the mid-spec XT trim onwards. Meanwhile, a wireless charger and wireless Apple and Android connectivity have been added to the XZ, XZA and higher variants. Other than this, there are not any more feature revisions.

For reference, the Safari XT still gets an automatic AC, LED DRLs, auto headlamps and wipers, power foldable wing mirrors, keyless entry and start, 18-inch alloys, tyre pressure monitor, connected car tech, rear camera and cruise control. Those who want a panoramic sunroof can opt for the XT+ or XTA+.

Advertising

Advertising

The XZ and XZA boast of xenon projector headlamps, leatherette seat upholstery, terrain response modes, 8.8-inch touchscreen, JBL audio system, 7.0-inch part-digital instrument cluster, hill descent control, powered driver seat and auto dimming rear view mirror. The panoramic sunroof equipped XZ+ and XZA+ variants additionally offer a choice between 6 and 7-seat layouts.

There are no changes under the hood. As such, the Safari continues to be powered by a 170hp, 350Nm, 2.0-litre diesel engine. A 6-speed manual or a 6-speed auto gearbox help put down the power through the front wheels.

Prices for the XT and XT+ variants have increased by ₹7,000, while the higher XZ, XZA, XZ+ and XZA+ and the Adventure Persona editions have seen a mark-up of ₹12,000. As such, the standard Safari is now priced at ₹14.99-22.14 lakh, with the Gold edition coming in at ₹ 21.90-23.18 lakh (all-prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).