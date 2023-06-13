Tata offering discounts across powertrains

June 13, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

Tata Motors is offering discounts and benefits across its petrol, diesel and CNG powertrains — on the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier and Safari — for June.

Tata Tiago

The Tiago hatchback is available in multiple powertrains and takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

The petrol-powered Tiago is offered with a total discount of up to ₹30,000, which includes exchange discounts of up to ₹10,000 and consumer schemes worth up to ₹20,000.

The CNG-powered Tiago, interestingly, is offered with a relatively higher discount of up to ₹43,000, which includes a consumer scheme discount of up to ₹30,000, an exchange discount of up to ₹10,000 and corporate discounts worth up to ₹3,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Tigor

The petrol models of Tata Tigor come with a discount of up to ₹33,000, while the CNG models are offered with total discounts of up to ₹48,000. Discounts on both models include exchange discounts, consumer schemes and corporate discounts.

Tata Altroz

The Altroz CNG, which was launched recently, receives no discounts, but the petrol variants — other than the XE and XE+ — receive a total discount of up to ₹25,000, while the XE and XE+ trims get a total discount of up to ₹10,000. All diesel variants get discounts of up to ₹30,000.

Tata Harrier and Safari

Tata’s Harrier and Safari SUVs can be had with maximum benefits of up to ₹35,000. Both SUVs have an exchange discount of up to ₹25,000, and a corporate discount of up to ₹10,000 that is applicable on all variants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT