Suzuki reveals new S-cross

27 November 2021 07:43 IST

Suzuki has revealed the new S-Cross ahead of its sale in the international market. The new crossover gets a fresh new styling inside and out, and is underpinned by an updated version of the company’s Global C platform.

The new S-Cross certainly looks more SUV-ish than its predecessor. Up front, it features a larger honeycomb-pattern grille, flanked by sleek headlamps with tri-beam LED elements. The front bumper is sculpted with a new design for fog lamps; it also features silver skid plates, adding to the SUV appeal. The front bonnet is flatter and gives it a proper SUV-like look.

In profile, the new S-Cross looks boxier and gets beefier cladding, something that sets it apart from its predecessor. It also rides on new 17-inch dual-tone five-spoke alloy wheels. The shoulder line is stronger on each side and makes the car looks wider. At the rear, the crossover gets wraparound tail-lamps that are connected by a black strip, an integrated roof spoiler, and an upright boot. The rear bumper is sculpted too, featuring reflective inserts and a silver skid plate.

Just like the exterior, the interior of the new S-Cross has been revised as well. The dashboard gets a fresh design, with a larger, free standing 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage of the dashboard. The central AC vents are now positioned below the screen and look a lot sleeker than before.

That said, Suzuki has carried forward several switchgears from the outgoing model into the new S-Cross. That includes the steering wheel, the gear lever, the power window switches, and even the climate control dials and buttons among others.

In terms of features, however, Suzuki has not cut any corners. Top-spec models of the S-Cross now come with features such as heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather seat upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree parking camera. Several driver-assist systems are also included as standard, including traffic-sign recognition, adaptive cruise control and blindspot monitoring.

Under the hood, the new S-Cross continues to be powered by Suzuki’s 1.4-litre Boosterjet petrol engine that produces 127hp and 235Nm of peak torque. This engine notably features a 48V mild-hybrid system. Transmission options for the new S-Cross include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. In European markets, the top-spec version of the S-Cross is offered with Suzuki’s AllGrip AWD system.