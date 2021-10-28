Skoda previews one-off Kamiq rally concept

28 October 2021 09:57 IST

Skoda has previewed a one-off, Kamiq rally concept, built by students from the brand’s vocational school in Mladá Boleslav. The concept, designed and built by a team of 25 students, is based on the production Kamiq SUV on sale in global markets.

As per the sketch, the team plan to transform the SUV into a Dakar-style, off-roader. Unlike past projects, the Kamiq rally concept is being developed for the first time in collaboration with Skoda Motorsport, the division that runs the Czech brand’s World Rally Championship efforts. As with its previous student projects, there are no plans for it to go into production.

Talking about the project, Skoda design chief Oliver Stefani said, “The rally version of the Kamiq posed unique challenges for the apprentices’ creativity. They put a lot of great ideas on paper and into the project.”

Advertising

Advertising

No unveiling date has been announced, although previous student cars have been revealed at the annual Wörthersee motoring festival in Austria, which is expected to be held in late May 2022.

Skoda started the annual student car project in 2014 with students themselves responsible for the design and construction processes of the car. Past projects have included the Scala-based Slavia convertible, the Karoq-based Sunroq convertible and the Kodiaq-based Mountiaq pick-up truck.