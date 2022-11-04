Date set for Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 unveil

Royal Enfield has announced the highly anticipated Super Meteor 650 will be shown at EICMA in Milan, on November 8 at 4pm IST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Enfield has put out a teaser image of the upcoming Super Meteor in which the bike appears to have a Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp rear tyre. The latest test mule sighting outside Chennai though, showed the bike running o CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres, like the rest of RE’s 650cc line-up. It will be interesting to see what rubber RE finally goes for with the production version, and whether it will differ based on the market.

The teaser image also gives a rough idea of the instrumentation on the Super Meteor, which looks similar to the smaller Meteor 350. There is a large offset dial housing an analogue speedometer, with a digital inset for trip-related information. Alongside this dial, a Tripper navigation pod was seen, which is likely to be offered as an optional accessory. The standalone round tail-lamp with the circumferential LED DRL is what gives this away as being the Super Meteor, very closely matching the design of the Meteor 350.

Interestingly, RE’s literature seems to indicate that it will only be showing one new motorcycle at EICMA this year, suggesting that perhaps the Shotgun 650 is still some time away. As far as India is concerned, it can be expected for the Super Meteor to make its homeland debut at Rider Mania 2022, scheduled to take place between November 18-20 in Goa.