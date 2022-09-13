Roma Spider, the next offering from Ferrari

Team Autocar
September 13, 2022 14:49 IST

A year after launching the Roma sportcar in coupe bodystyle, Ferrari has revealed that it will take the wraps off the Spider sometime next year. The new Roma Spider will become the brand’s entry-level drop-top, replacing the Portofino M.

Ferrari has begun testing the Roma Spider, and according to sources, the convertible will look similar to the coupe, except for the new roofline and a slightly different rear. Little is expected to change under the skin, which means the Roma Spider will get the same 620hp, 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 driving through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

However, the Spider’s performance and dynamics will be slightly compromised compared with the coupé, due to the weight introduced by the folding roof mechanism and additional chassis bracing. This is required to offset the loss of rigidity inherent in convertibles.

The weight penalty may be especially pronounced if Maranello opts for a folding hard top (rather than relatively lightweight cloth), as with the Portofino and the California before it. The Portofino was one of the less dynamically sophisticated Ferraris in recent memory, although the revised Portofino M was a significant improvement.

While the Ferrari Roma Spider is still some time away, the brand is scheduled to take the wraps off its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue, on September 13, 2022.

