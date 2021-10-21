Price announced for ADAS-equipped MG Astor Savvy

21 October 2021 16:36 IST

MG has announced prices for the fully-loaded MG Astor equipped with the ADAS package. This variant is priced between ₹ 15.78 and 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, India) making it up to ₹ 80,000 dearer than the Astor Sharp.

The ADAS package brings in Level-2 autonomous driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection and lane-keeping assist and lane departure warning. Other safety features on the MG Astor include six airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESP, traction control, hill start and hill descent control.

The new Astor Savvy is available with two petrol engine options — a 110hp, 144Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the more powerful 140hp, 220Nm, 1.3-litre, turbo-petrol engine. Engines are paired with an eight-step CVT automatic gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic respectively. Unlike lower variants, the Savvy does not get the option of a manual gearbox with the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Advertising

Advertising

The MG Astor sits in the hotly contested mid-size SUV segment where it rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun.