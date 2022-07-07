Now, add the Mahindra Scorpio N to your shopping cart

July 07, 2022 11:50 IST

With the Scorpio N, Mahindra has introduced a new ‘Add to Cart’ feature on its website and has revealed its detailed booking process for the SUV. The prices for the SUV’s automatic and 4WD variants will be announced on July 21. The “Add to Cart” feature, however, is open for all variants. Bookings will start online and at dealerships on a first come, first served basis from July 30.

Prospective buyers have to first choose their desired variant and colour and select “Add to Cart” on Mahindra’s website. The feature lets buyers select the variant and colour of the Scorpio N as well as their preferred dealership.

It must be noted that using the “Add to Cart” feature has no bearing on bookings or vehicle allocation, which is an entirely different process. This is only done to let Mahindra know which variants are popular. Veejay Nakra, president, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, told Autocar India. “We will be able to plan production and inventory accordingly, so there is no overstocking either at our end or at the dealers,” he said.

The next step in the process is test drives, which have opened in 30 select cities from July 5 and will be made available in other cities by July 15.

Mahindra will allow a “Variant Amendment Window” between July 30 and August 15 for buyers to change their preferred variant or colour and lock their final choice. Once the vehicle is booked, Mahindra says it will give buyers an update on the delivery date. The Scorpio N’s deliveries are set to begin during the festive season.

Prices for the Scorpio N start from ₹ 11.99 lakh for the base petrol manual, going up to ₹ 19.49 lakh for the top-end diesel manual. These prices are introductory only, for the first 25,000 bookings, after which the prices will go up.