New Volkswagen Taigun launched

25 September 2021 11:13 IST

Volkswagen has launched its Taigun mid-size SUV in India with prices starting at ₹10.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, India). The Taigun is available in two variant lines — Dynamic Line and Performance Line. The Dynamic Line includes three trim levels — Comfortline, Highline and Topline, while the Performance Line includes two trims — GT and GT Plus.

Starting with the styling, the Taigun features large LED headlights with DRLs, a two-slat chrome grille and chrome inserts on the lower part of the bumper. At the rear, the tail-light cluster runs across the width of the tailgate with even more chrome garnishing on the bumper below.

On the inside, while the switchgear may be identical to the Skoda Kushaq’s, the Taigun has a more minimalistic interior theme, with the infotainment screen integrated in the dashboard and a different design for the AC vents. The trim elements on the dashboard are also notably different.

Advertising

Advertising

In terms of features, the fully-loaded GT Plus variant packs in a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the My Volkswagen connect app, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, auto climate control, wireless charging pad, a sunroof, cooled front seats and 17-inch alloys.

On the safety front, the Taigun comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC (standard across all trims), hill-hold control, tyre pressure deflation warning, parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

There are two engines to choose from — a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit that produces 115hp and 175Nm of torque and a larger 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that is good for 150hp and 250Nm. Both engines come with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, they get different automatic gearbox options, with the 1.0 TSI getting a 6-speed torque converter and the 1.5 TSI getting a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 1.5 TSI engine also features fuel-saving cylinder deactivation technology.