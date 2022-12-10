MG 4 electric hatchback to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

December 10, 2022 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

MG’s latest midsize electric hatchback — MG 4 EV — will be showcased at Auto Expo 2023. Unveiled in July this year, the MG 4 is a born electric vehicle based on the parent company SAIC’s modular scalable platform, where the battery pack forms an integral part of the platform structure.

The hatchback measures 4,287mm in length, 1,836mm in width, 1,506mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,705mm. This makes it nearly as large as the ZS EV SUV, as its length is only 36mm shorter than the latter while the wheelbase is 120mm longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of design, the MG 4 features a swooping nose, a well-sculpted bonnet and angular headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. It also sports details such as a complex-looking front bumper and gets multiple angular insets, a central air intake, additional LED lighting elements and an integrated spoiler above an angled tailgate.

The EV is available with two battery pack options — 51kWh and a larger 64kWh. The former produces 170hp, while the latter, 203hp. Torque output on both versions is rated at 250Nm and both come in a single-motor, rear-wheel drive configuration.

The MG4 can be charged from 10-100% in 7.5 hours and 9 hours for the 51kWh and 64kWh battery packs, respectively using a 7kW AC fast charger. Meanwhile, the same battery packs can be charged from 10-80% in 35 minutes and 39 minutes, respectively, via a 150kW DC charger. MG claims the smaller battery pack can return a WLTP range of up to 350km while the larger one gives 452km

On the inside, the MG4 features a minimalist dashboard with the highlight being two floating screens. These are a centrally mounted 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 7-inch digital driver’s display. The AC vents are neatly concealed in the dashboard whereas the centre console sticks out with a rotary dial and wireless charging pad.

The MG4 gets connected car technology with over-the-air updates, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and an ADAS suite that brings in adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT