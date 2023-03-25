Mercedes AMG GT 63 E Performance to launch in India

March 25, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Mercedes-AMG is all set to launch the GT 63 S E Performance in India on April 11, 2023. The super sedan from Affalterbach is the first hybrid model from Mercedes-Benz’s performance subsidiary.

The first plug-in hybrid from Mercedes-AMG is also said to be the brand’s most powerful production vehicle ever. It gets a 639hp, 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine coupled with a 204hp electric motor, and combined, they produce 843hp and over 1,400Nm of torque. With this, the GT 63 S E Performance can sprint from 0-100kph in 2.9sec, with a top speed of 316kph.

The electric motor is powered by a 6.1kWh, 400V battery, which, according to Mercedes, weighs just 89kg. The carmaker claims that the PHEV has an electric only range of 12km and the electric motor alone can achieve a top speed of 130kph. It also gets four levels of regenerative braking, with one-pedal-driving capacity for certain driving situations.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance has subtle design changes over the standard car, including a redesigned front bumper modelled after the two-door GT, new badging, new exhaust outlets and a new alloy wheel design that is exclusive to the PHEV. It also gets a flap on the rear bumper that houses the charging port. Apart from this, the standard and PHEV GT 4-door coupe models look identical, as do their interiors.

The GT 63 S E Performance, like other Mercedes PHEV models, has a number of hybrid-specific displays for the MBUX system that include an EV range indicator, real-time power consumption data and an electric motor power gauge.

The launch of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance falls in line with Mercedes’ growth strategy for 2023, which involves launching 10 vehicles in the top-end segment of the market. The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid-rivalling super sedan is the second of 10 launches, following the AMG E 53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ in January.

