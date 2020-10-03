Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4Matic+ launched

03 October 2020 20:48 IST

Mercedes has launched the second-generation GLE Coupe in India with the GLE 53 Coupe. Priced at ₹1.20 crore (ex-showroom, India), the GLE 53 Coupe is the first ‘53’ badged model to launch in India and essentially replaces the first-gen GLE 43 Coupe.

Powering the GLE 53 Coupe is a 435hp, 3.0-litre, in-line, six-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine. The unit is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system that adds up to 22hp and 250Nm of torque under hard acceleration. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox and Mercedes’ 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes claims a 0-100kph sprint time of 5.3sec, while the top speed is limited to 250kph.

The GLE 53 also gets a sportier air suspension set-up along with active roll stabilisation that uses a 48V system to reduce body roll during cornering and improve ride when required.

In terms of design, there is some family resemblance with the standard GLE though the Coupe gets a more flowing, coupe-like roofline and distinctive rear end design replete with an integrated spoiler on this AMG model. This AMG model, furthermore, gets sportier design details such as the vertical-slat Panamerica grille, 21-inch alloy wheels, and an AMG exhaust.

Inside, the dashboard is the same as the standard GLE with dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster. However, here too there are some AMG-specific touches such as the flat-bottom steering, sport front seats and stainless-steel pedals.

There is plenty of kit on offer, including adaptive LED headlights, a head-up display, four-zone climate control, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, heated and ventilated front seats with memory function, a panoramic sunroof and a powered tailgate. Safety kit includes nine airbags, a blind spot monitor, a 360 degree camera and ESP.