MBP to make Indian debut

December 28, 2022 01:31 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

AARI (Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt Ltd) currently retails 26 different bikes through five different manufacturers and that number is all set to grow with the launch of Italian-origin, Chinese-owned brand Moto Bologna Passione (MBP). MBP will make its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2023, and its maiden product in the Indian market will be the M502N naked bike. Alongside this, Keeway will launch the SR250 neo-retro bike in India at the Auto Expo 2023.

MBP is an Italian brand, under Chinese ownership (similiar to Benelli and Moto Morini) and comes to India under the umbrella of AARI. Its maiden product will be a mid-capacity naked bike, the M502N.

The M502N is powered by a liquid-cooled, 486cc, parallel-twin engine making 51hp at 8,500rpm and 45Nm at 6,750rpm paired to a 6-speed unit. Suspension is courtesy of KYB, with a preload-adjustable fork and monoshock. Braking hardware is supplied by J Juan, with twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear, which come mated to dual-channel ABS. The 120/60-ZR17 (front) and 160/60-ZR17 (rear) cast alloy rim sizes and Pirelli Angel GT tyres found here are the same as the Benelli 502C. Seat height stands at 790mm and unladen, the M502N weighs, 198kg.

When launched here, it will rival the likes of the Benelli Leoncino and the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 6 ½.

ADVERTISEMENT