Maruti Suzuki launches Swift Limited Edition

28 October 2020 15:52 IST

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Swift Limited Edition with prices starting from ₹ 5.44 lakh and going up to ₹ 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Limited Edition models feature an accessories package that adds a number of cosmetic changes on the outside and inside. This pack is available across all four variants of the Swift — LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ — and adds ₹24,999 to the price of the standard variant.

The accessories package adds in gloss black front, side and rear skirts, rain deflectors for the windows, gloss black door trims, gloss black rear spoiler, and black garnish on the front grille, tail-lights and fog light clusters. Inside, the Limited Edition models get new ‘sporty’ seat covers.

Power comes from Maruti’s tried and tested 83hp 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Maruti’s Swift faces off against two competitive products in the mid-size hatchback space, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (₹ 5.13-7.81 lakh*) and the Ford Figo (₹ 5.49-7.05 lakh*). The Swift is also due to receive a facelift, in the near future, with the biggest change expected to be the introduction of the more powerful 90hp, 1.2-litre K12C DualJet petrol engine from the updated Dzire compact sedan.

*Petrol models only, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi