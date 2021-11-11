Maruti launches second-gen Celerio

11 November 2021 15:21 IST

Maruti has launched the second-gen Celerio hatchback with prices ranging between ₹ 4.99 and ₹ 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Now underpinned by the company’s Heartect platform, the new Celerio is larger than its predecessor and gets a more efficient petrol engine.

The unit in question is Maruti’s new K10C DualJet 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an idle start/stop system. It produces 67hp and 89Nm of torque, making it 1hp and 1Nm less powerful than the outgoing model and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox

Maruti Suzuki claims that Celerio has the highest fuel efficiency figure of 26.68kpl in its class (VXi AMT variant). The ZXi and ZXi+ AMT deliver 26kpl, LXi gives 25.24kpl and the VXi, ZXi and ZXI+ MT give 24.97kpl.

Advertising

Advertising

In terms of size, the Celerio is 55mm wider and sits on a 10mm longer wheelbase as compared to the outgoing hatchback though height and length remain similar. The new hatchback also rides 5mm higher with a 170mm ground clearance.

In terms of design, the car is a complete departure from the outgoing model. The squarish and angular design of the first-gen hatchback is replaced by smooth flowing curves and a more rounded design. The face is characterised by oval-looking headlamps, with a chrome strip running through a newly designed grille. The front bumper is well-sculpted, featuring black contrasting trim and round fog lamps.

In profile, the new Celerio gets a larger glass house, a tapering roofline and new 15-inch alloy wheels on the top spec model. The rear profile is rather simple, featuring rounded tail-lamps and a well-contoured bumper.

The cabin is completely revamped. The hatchback comes with Maruti’s 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system and is flanked by vertical AC vents on either side. The cabin has an all-black theme, but is contrasted with faux aluminum accents on the steering wheel, AC vents and centre console. There is also a sense of familiarity as the steering wheel and instrument cluster are shared with the WagonR, while the arrangement of the power window buttons on the centre console is similar to the S-Presso.

In terms of features, the fully-loaded hatchback gets kit such as the aforementioned touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and go, powered wing mirrors, manual air conditioning, steering-mounted controls and more. Safety features on the new Celerio include dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, speed sensitive door lock and even hill hold assist for the automatic variants.