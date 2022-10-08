Mahindra’s XUV300 TurboSport forays into India

Mahindra’s XUV300 TurboSport has been launched in India with prices ranging between ₹10.35 lakh and ₹12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol motor is said to be the highest-spec powertrain available with the XUV300, topping the existing 1.2 turbo-petrol and 1.5 diesel engines. This new motor has been made available on the higher three trims of the XUV300 — W6, W8 and W8(O).

ADVERTISEMENT

The XUV300 TurboSport draws its power from a 130hp, 230Nm (250Nm with overboost function), 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit that comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

In comparison to the existing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MPFI engine, the new motor features a 250bar GDI (gasoline direct injection) fuel system that improves performance and fuel efficiency. Mahindra claims a 0-60kph sprint time of five seconds with the XUV300 TurboSport.

The XUV300 also gets a mild-hybrid start-stop system to further improve fuel efficiency and reduce CO 2 emissions, and Mahindra claims that this new engine has a fuel economy of 18.2kpl.

ADVERTISEMENT

This new engine produces 20hp and 30Nm more than the older 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit, which makes the XUV300 the most powerful compact SUV in its class. Both turbo-petrol engines will co-exist, with the 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

In terms of design, the front fascia gets a new gloss black grille with red inserts, while the chrome elements on the central air intake on the front bumper have been blacked out. It also gets Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks logo and blacked out wing mirrors.

Mahindra is offering four new colour options, including dual-tone bronze with black roof, white with black roof and black with white roof, and the bronze as a monotone option as well.

On the inside, the dual-tone black and beige interior theme has been swapped with an all-black theme that is contrasted with red stitching for the upholstery and silver accents on the dashboard and steering wheel.

As for features, the top-spec W8(O) trims of the XUV300 continue to come equipped with an electric sunroof, projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps, 16-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto headlamps and wipers and leatherette upholstery. Safety features include six airbags, front and rear parking sensor, all-wheel disc brakes and ESP with hill start assist.

The updated XUV300 rivals turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Tata Nexon. The new XUV300 T-GDi TurboSport will be available for test drives, bookings and deliveries starting October 10, 2022 across India.