Mahindra’s non-4WD Thar lures you with its spark

The second-gen Mahindra Thar has been a crowd favorite ever since its launch in 2020, sweeping the offroading crowd off its feet. A vast chunk of buyers opted for this vehicle due to its newfound roundedness. It could finally be used as an everyday car, thanks to a modern interior and features, (relatively) easy-driving manners, and automatic transmission options. Now Mahindra has introduced new variants of the Thar that have shed the 4x4 system and are rear-wheel drive (RWD) only. There is also a new small capacity diesel engine, which has tax benefits, and thereby, a reduced price. We take a look at how a non-4WD Thar feels.

Everything remains the same apart from the omission of the ‘4x4’ badge. The defining shape has not been tinkered with and other details such as the slatted grille, round headlamps, exposed bonnet clips and chunky cladding remain. Base AX versions make do with simple 16-inch steel rims, while the higher-spec LX versions get 18-inch alloys; both come shod with all-terrain tyres. Body style options for the Thar RWD are limited to a hard top, though the RWD does widen the colour palette by adding two new options — Blazing Bronze and Everest White.

The biggest change inside is the missing 4WD lever. In its place is a cubby hole that can be used to stow a mobile phone. This aside, there is no change to the dashboard, seats or feature set. Given that this is an update meant for an urban audience, we felt Mahindra could have added some convenience features such as a driver armrest, automatic climate control, wireless charging, type-C ports for faster charging and a dead pedal for automatic versions.

The feature set does include a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support (and even an inclinometer — carried forward from the 4WD), analogue dials and Mahindra’s BlueSense connectivity features. The safety kit includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-launch assist, hill-descent control, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a roll cage. The Mahindra Thar was awarded a 4-star rating on adult occupant protection by GNCAP, albeit according to the older testing protocol.

Space on the inside is no different from the 4WD — enough to stretch in the front seats — but for large-framed adults, the snug seats will not be comfortable on long journeys. The space in the rear too is unchanged, so after a brief struggle to get in the back (via the front doors), there is decent space for two. Boot capacity remains a weak point, with space enough only for a couple of medium-sized soft bags with the rear seats up.

The petrol version

Powering the Mahindra Thar RWD are two engines, the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion 150 TGDi from the 4WD variant, and a new 1.5-litre CRDe turbo-diesel engine. Before we get to the new diesel, a few points of the petrol are worth noting — there is no change to the power output, gearing, and the performance is similar to the 4WD variant. In our preliminary tests, the 0-100kph times and even the kickdown times were marginally quicker and that is primarily because of the lightness due to the elimination of 4WD.

It even feels similar in the way it delivers power. The petrol is solely offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The unit is smooth to shift, but is not the most eager of systems, hence demanding patience. Slot the lever in manual mode and it will hold the gears, but only to a certain point, after which it upshifts. The response is delayed and if you want convenience, it is best to leave the lever in auto.

There are no drive modes either, so performance is standard throughout. Off-the-line response is good and does feel zippier as well. The newly added auto start/stop is not calibrated well and is hesitant. In stop-and-go traffic, it lacks the response and you will prefer having it switched off for the most part. Turn it on, and the petrol Thar, even in RWD guise, is far from efficient, returning 7-8kpl on average, which is similar to the 4WD.

The diesel take

In place of the 2.0-litre engine offered on the Thar 4WD, Mahindra has drafted a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit from the XUV300. The move to this sub 1,500cc diesel engine qualifies the Thar RWD for small car excise benefits. Dubbed the D117 CRDe, it makes 118hp and 300Nm, versus the Thar 4WD’s larger hearted 2.2-litre mHawk unit that makes 130hp and 300Nm. Yes, the smaller engine delivers an identical peak torque figure, and in city driving conditions, this engine does not feel like a compromise.

Mahindra says the engine delivers 55% of its peak torque right from 1,000rpm and you can feel it on the go. Power comes in nice and early, and makes for an effortless drive in crawling city traffic. In the on-and-off throttle driving scenarios, you will note power delivery is not the smoothest. The easy access to power does reflect in the performance numbers, however, with the Thar RWD diesel matching the 4WD from 20-80kph in third gear, and posting a significantly better 40-100kph in fourth gear.

In flat-out acceleration — 0-100kph — the Thar RWD, is slower. The 1.5 diesel is not as free as the 2.2 when you are accelerating, but will maintain an 80kph or 100kph cruise with ease. The 1.5 runs the larger 2.2 close on refinement as well, with engine noise and vibrations well in check.

The RWD’s ride is similar to the Thar 4x4. The soft suspension is great news on trails, but over broken patches of tarmac, cracks in the road, potholes and undulations, it is a bouncy affair. Offroad it is perfect, acting as a fast road roller, but since this one is for the city, every imperfection is felt through.

The soft suspension causes it to lean a bit in corners, although it does not feel top heavy like the Scorpio Classic.

The Thar RWD is not as adept in the rough as the Thar 4x4, but it can still take you off the beaten track. The tough ladder frame construction, chunky tyres and generous ground clearance give the Thar an inherent ability that soft roaders lack. Mahindra has packed in hill descent control too, and there is also an ESC-based brake lock differential.

Offered only with an automatic gearbox, the Thar RWD petrol is a clever pick for buyers keen on a Thar for city use alone. Priced at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Thar RWD petrol-automatic is a good ₹2.3 lakh more affordable than its 4x4 equivalent. The strong performance is a highlight, but be prepared for big fuel bills.

Thar RWD diesel sees a bigger price drop. The ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the RWD diesel AX and ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the Thar RWD diesel LX, are a whopping ₹4 lakh more affordable than the equivalent 4x4 versions! A rough-and-tough and big-on-image Thar, for compact SUV money, is sure to grab attention.

