Mahindra Finance launches leasing, subscription business

22 September 2021 15:16 IST

Mahindra Finance has entered the leasing and subscription business with a newly constituted entity called Quiklyz.

The Quiklyz leasing and subscription model sees the consumer pay a monthly fee to access the vehicle of their choice across all car brands, and at a lower price point versus regular car ownership. Mahindra Finance is also targeting corporates and businesses who are also looking for alternate ways to have access to vehicles that can match their requirements without traditional ownership models.

Turra Mohammed, SVP and Head, leasing and subscription, Mahindra Finance, says, “A very important set of consumers for our new business will be the millennials who aspire to not only own a vehicle, but to do so in a hassle-free manner. Quiklyz will provide that convenience while allowing them to frequently change or upgrade to newer models entering the market without any down payment. For corporates too, leasing is fast emerging as a viable option, both for providing cars to their employees and obtaining vehicles for their business use”.

