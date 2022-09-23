KTM to distribute MV Agusta bikes in North America

Team Autocar
September 23, 2022 14:31 IST

KTM AG and MV Agusta have entered into a multi-year agreement that will see KTM handle the distribution, promotion and after-sales service of the Italian bikemaker’s range in the US, Canada and Mexico. KTM AG will create a dedicated US-based legal entity which will be in charge of all North American MV Agusta operations.

MV Agusta has always been a niche brand, even in overseas markets. Aside from the ultra-premium positioning, this is also due to the lack of a comprehensive dealer network. To combat this, it has partnered with the KTM AG group which will handle the distribution, promotion and after-sales service of MV Agusta in North America. 

Select KTM dealers will also sell MV Agusta motorcycles, in addition to the existing and upcoming MV Agusta dealership network.

Timur Sardarov, CEO at MV Agusta Motor SpA, had expressed an interest to make a comeback in the Indian market, but nothing has materialised so far. Considering the fact that KTM currently has none of its international range of big bikes on sale in India, it is unlikely that this partnership will extend to Indian shores any time soon.

