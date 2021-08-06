Kia announces discounts on the Carnival MPV

06 August 2021 12:06 IST

Korean carmaker Kia has announced special benefits for prospective customers of the Carnival. The model is being offered with heavy discounts, making it an attractive option for buyers looking for a premium MPV.

The mid-spec Prestige and high-end Limousine trims of the Carnival are available with a cash discount of ₹2.50 lakh. The entry-level Premium trim, on the other hand, gets ₹3.75 lakh off, which brings down its price to ₹21.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the Premium 7-seater AT variant of the Carnival more affordable than even the mid-spec, VX diesel-manual trim of the Toyota Innova Crysta which is priced at ₹ 22.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Not too long ago, Kia also introduced a unique ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ on the Carnival. The scheme allows new customers to return the MPV to Kia within the first 30 days of purchase for a 95% refund of the total cost incurred, if they are not satisfied. For this, eligible customers will need to ensure that their Carnival has not clocked over 1,500km from the date of purchase and is free from “damages, failures and pending claims”.

Advertising

Advertising

All variants of the Carnival produce 200hp and 440Nm of torque from a 2.2-litre diesel engine, and come paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox driving the front wheels.

The current-gen Carnival sold in India is being replaced by an all-new model overseas.