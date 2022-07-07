Keeway launches small capacity cruiser

July 07, 2022 11:42 IST

Keeway has launched its small-capacity cruiser, the K-Light 250V, at a price of ₹ 2.89 lakh. The Keeway K-Light 250V goes up against rivals such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Honda H’Ness CB350, to name a few.

In a market filled to the brim with single-cylinder engines, Keeway has gone a different route and equipped the K-Light 250V with an air-cooled, 250cc V-twin engine making 18.7hp at 8,500rpm and 19Nm at 5,500rpm. It is also the only motorcycle in this segment to feature a belt final drive compared to the chain final drive found on others.

The size of the fuel tank at 20 litres is comfortably the largest in the segment and should help the K-Light 250V have a longer range than any of its rivals. The large tank does not come at the cost of a weight penalty as the little cruiser tips the scales at 179kg.

The seat height is accessible at 715mm and the bike has a respectable 160mm of ground clearance which should help it traverse pothole-strewn roads with relative ease. The K-Light 250V rides on 16-inch rims at both ends with a chunky 120/80 section tyre at the front and a 140/70 section tyre at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

The Keeway K-Light 250V is available in three colour options — Matte Blue (₹ 2.89 lakh), Matte Dark Grey (₹ 2.99 lakh) and Matte Black (₹ 3.09 lakh).

Its rivals include the RE Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350, Yezdi Roadster and Benelli Imperiale 400. These bikes are priced between ₹ 1.9 lakh and ₹ 2.2 lakh.