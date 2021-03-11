Kawasaki launches BS6 Ninja 300

11 March 2021 11:28 IST

The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been launched at ₹3.18 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It features updated graphics along with revisions made to meet the stricter emission norms.

Starting with the cosmetics, Kawasaki hasn’t made any changes to the overall design, with the only update being new colour schemes.

The Ninja 300 continues to be powered by a 296cc, parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine with peak output figures of 39hp at 11,000rpm and 26.1Nm at 10,000rpm. This engine is paired to a 6-speed transmission and gets a slipper clutch as standard.

