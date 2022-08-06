Jeep teases Limited Anniversary Edition of Compass

Jeep India has teased the Compass 5th Anniversary Edition, which will soon be launched in limited numbers. The Compass SUV was launched in India in 2017 and was given a mid-life facelift in 2020.

The teaser does not reveal much about what could be new on this limited-edition model save for the fact that it will get a special ‘5th Anniversary Edition’ logo. However, looking at other special editions of the Compass introduced over its lifecycle, we can expect possible exterior and interior updates on the 5th Anniversary Edition.

For instance, the Compass Night Eagle Edition launched in April this year came with several gloss black cosmetic updates on the outside and new upholstery on the inside. A similar treatment could also be meted out to the Compass 5th Anniversary Edition and it might also get special colour options.

The Compass was the first Jeep to be locally assembled in India.

As is the case with all Compass special editions, the 5th Anniversary Edition will also likely remain mechanically unchanged from the standard model. Under the hood, the Compass gets either a 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol or a 173hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine, both available with manual and automatic gearbox options; the 4x4 system is only available on the diesel-automatic variants. It remains to be whether the 5th Anniversary Edition is offered on all variants or just a select few.

Prices for the Jeep Compass currently range from ₹ 18.39 lakh to ₹ 26.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the Compass 5th Anniversary Edition to be priced at a slight premium.

Jeep currently sells the Compass, Wrangler, and Meridian (three-row version of Compass) in India, all of which are locally assembled. The brand will also be launching the new-generation Grand Cherokee in the coming months, and unlike the previous-gen model that was sold as a CBU, this time it will be locally assembled. Jeep says India will be the first market outside North America to have the Grand Cherokee locally assembled.