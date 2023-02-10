Jeep introduces Club Edition Compass, Meridian

February 10, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Jeep has introduced new Club Edition models of the Compass and Meridian SUVs in India. The Jeep Compass Club Edition has been priced at ₹20.99 lakh while the Meridian Club Edition is priced at ₹27.75 lakh, both prices ex-showroom India. Both Club Edition SUVs get unique logos on the outside, and are available at a special price that is valid till February 28.

The Compass and Meridian Club Edition models are based on the base trim of both SUVs — Sport for the Compass and Limited for the Meridian. The updates on both SUVs are limited to just an exclusive decal on the hood and a ‘Club Edition’ badge on the tail gate.

The Compass Club Edition undercuts the base variant it is based on by as much as ₹1.08 lakh. The Meridian Club Edition has an even larger difference of ₹2.35 lakh. While it is certainly a huge bargain, both SUVs are limited in numbers, and prices are only valid till the end of this month.

The Compass and Meridian Club Edition models get one powertrain each. The Compass solely gets the 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox; the Meridian is only available with the 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Neither SUVs get the option of the 4x4 drivetrain on the Club Edition models.

The equipment list on the Compass and Meridian Club Edition models remains unchanged from their regular base trims. The Compass gets features such as LED headlamps, 17-inch alloys, 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, dual airbags and ESC. The Meridian additionally gets automatic LED projector headlamps, larger 18-inch wheels, wireless charger, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, dual zone AC and six airbags.

