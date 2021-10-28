Jaguar’s facelifted XF launched

28 October 2021 10:00 IST

Jaguar has launched the facelifted XF sedan in India priced at ₹ 71.60 lakh for the petrol version and ₹ 76 lakh for the diesel one (ex-showroom, all India). The updated Jaguar XF features subtle exterior cosmetic updates with a heavily reworked, tech-laden cabin. The new XF is solely available in a fully loaded R-Dynamic S trim.

While the cosmetic updates are subtle, overall the sedan does look a lot sharper. The new R-Dynamic S trim further adds to the sporty makeover of the car. Up front, it gets a larger grille with a mesh pattern and sleeker LED headlights adding to the new ‘Double J Blade’ DRL signature. The front bumper is aggressively styled with larger air intakes. In profile, the updates are limited to new alloy wheels, while at the rear the new XF gets slimmer tail lights and a reworked bumper.

The interior has received a comprehensive update with a completely redesigned dashboard. The updated XF also gets JLR’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 11.4-inch floating curved touchscreen. Other notable updates include a new 12.3 inch high-definition digital instrument cluster, a button-heavy but sporty-looking steering wheel, a stubby gear lever replacing the old rotary dial and rotary-dial based AC control knobs.

The new Jaguar XF has been launched with two engine options in India. The P250 variant comes powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 250hp and 365Nm of peak torque. The XF diesel D200 gets a 2.0-litre engine that produces 203hp and 430Nm of torque and even comes with mild-hybrid technology. Both engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and power is sent to the rear wheels only.

The new XF facelift comes to India as a fully imported unit (CBU) with bookings currently ongoing for a token amount of ₹ 10 lakh.