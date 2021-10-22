Hyundai teases face-lifted Creta ahead of debut

22 October 2021 20:12 IST

Hyundai has teased the Creta facelift ahead of its global debut. The updated SUV will go on sale in Indonesia first as the brand’s first locally-built SUV.

The refreshed Creta has been spotted while being tested in Indonesia and Korea and the teaser confirms that the model will get an all-new front design, bringing it more in line with newer models such as the latest-gen Tucson (yet to come to India).

As part of the mid-cycle update, the new Creta will get more rectangular headlamps, positioned a tad lower than before. The new grille design, which Hyundai calls ‘parametric grille’ takes centrestage and blends seamlessly with the front fascia and bumper. Styling at the rear is expected to look similar to the mildly updated version revealed in Russia recently and some interior upgrades and more features on the facelift are expected.

With the Creta facelift launching in Indonesia first, Hyundai is expected to introduce it with a 1.5-litre petrol engine only.

The current-gen Creta initially debuted in 2019 as the ix25 in China, with the India-spec SUV debuting at the 2020 Auto Expo last February, making the SUV a little over a year old for the Indian market. While the refreshed car will go on sale in Indonesia first, an India launch is still some time away and can be expected only in the latter half of 2022.