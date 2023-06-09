Honda Dio H-Smart launched in India

June 09, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

A few weeks ago, there was a buzz that Honda Dio will receive the H-Smart treatment and now the company has listed the price for the same on its website.

The standard and DLX variants of Dio were earlier priced at ₹68,625 and ₹72,626, respectively. Now, with OBD-2 compliance, the prices have gone up by ₹1,586 to ₹70,211 and ₹74,212, respectively. Besides the prices, nothing else has changed on these two variants.

At ₹77,712, the Dio H-Smart is on of the most expensive variant of the popular 110cc scooter. What remains to be seen is whether the Dio H-Smart will miss out on the kickstart as is the case with the other H-Smart variants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.