Honda CB650R, CBR650R launched

07 April 2021 14:28 IST

The much-awaited Honda CB650R naked bike and the updated CBR650R have been launched in India. Honda has priced the CB650R at ₹8.67 lakh, while the faired CBR650R is now priced at ₹ 8.88 lakh (both ex-showroom, Haryana).

The CBR650R gets small revisions to its fairing design, but the biggest update comes in the move from a Showa dual-bending-valve suspension fork to a Showa Separate Function Big Piston Fork.

2021 India-spec CBR650R now produces 84hp and 57.5Nm, which is 10hp and 6.5Nm less than the international model. Another difference is that the 2021 CBR650R has gained one kilo of kerb weight, taking the total to 211kg.

The naked CB650R has entered our market for the first time and this bike brings in gorgeous neo-retro styling. The naked bike weighs 206kg and has a little more ground clearance (148mm vs 132mm), but beyond that, most of the technical details are similar on both bikes.

Both bikes get traction control, a slip/assist clutch, LED lighting all around and dual-channel ABS.

The CBR650R has no direct rivals in India, but the naked CB650R will go up against the Triumph Trident 660, which is due to be launched on April 6. However, at these prices, the two Hondas will also go up against the likes of the more powerful and better equipped Kawasaki Z900 (Rs 8.19 lakh, ex-showroom, India) and the Triumph Street Triple R (Rs 8.84 lakh, ex-showroom, India).