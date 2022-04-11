Hero Electric announces battery care initiative

April 11, 2022 14:37 IST

Hero Electric has announced a new battery check-and-care initiative that will be conducted throughout the month of April. Hero Electric calls this their Battery Care Month to address customer concerns related to EV safety.

Of late, a few incidences of electric scooters catching fire were reported, and this could dent customer confidence in EVs. These fires are a result of the thermal runaway phenomenon.

According to the company’s statement, about 4,50,000 consumers will be able to interact with the manufacturer through its 750-plus dealership network, in order to reinforce key aspects on battery care and safety. Owners will be able to get their electric two-wheelers checked free of cost. The company adds that service technicians will also demonstrate how to lookout for any “tell-tale signs in a battery that in a rare event may malfunction in future.”

