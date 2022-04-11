JUST IN
- 3 mins Hero Electric announces battery care initiative
- Suzuki V-Strom SX launched in India
- Maruti Suzuki Ertiga returns with new features
- Tata unveils its Curvv EV coupe concept
- Hyundai Knight Edition gets new avtaar
- Kia introduces updates to Carens, Sonnet
- Volkswagen announces Legend edition price
- Harley-Davidson to unveil new Sportster model
- Avenis is Suzuki’s new 125 cc scooter
- Maruti Suzuki’s facelifted Ertiga MPV to be launched soon
- Toyota Hilux launched in India
- MG Astor review: Where intelligence meets class
- Triumph Tiger Sport 660 makes a grand entry
- 2022 Renault Kiger launched
- BMW, Toyota, Mercedez-Benz and Audi up their price