Here comes the 2021 Indian Chief range

28 August 2021 12:54 IST

The new Indian Chief line-up has been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹20.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Three of the six models in the global 2021 Indian Chief line-up have now come to India. The Indian Chief Dark Horse is said to be one of the most affordable of the three, with a price ranging between ₹20.75 and ₹20.86 lakh. Sitting above it is the Chief Bobber Dark Horse costing ₹21.40-21.44 lakh, while the most expensive is the Super Chief Limited, priced between ₹22.82 and 22.84 lakh.

This will help fill the big price gap between the Scout Bobber Twenty (₹16.20 lakh) and the Vintage (₹25.80 lakh) in Indian’s current range.

These three models are powered by the larger 1,890cc, V-twin, air-cooled ‘ThunderStroke 116’ engine that makes 162Nm of torque. This motor already does duty in the Vintage, Springfield, Chieftain and Roadmaster models on sale in India.

The Indian Chief Dark Horse features a stripped-down look, with drag handlebars, 19-inch alloy wheels, mid-set foot pegs and a solo bobber seat. Just like the other two models, the Chief Dark Horse features throttle-by-wire, cruise control, ABS and rear-cylinder deactivation as standard.

As the name suggests, the Bobber Dark Horse features a lot of black detailing that sets it apart from the rest of the line-up.

The Super Chief is based on the same platform as the aforementioned bikes, but it is a new addition to the Indian line-up. However, unlike the other bikes, the Super Chief has a more touring-oriented approach to its design. This is evident from features such as a quick-release windscreen, leather saddlebags, a two-up touring seat, floorboards, and traditional, wide cruiser handlebars.

All prices are ex-showroom, India.