Geely-owned Zeekr and Waymo developing self-driving EV

Chinese automaker Geely’s EV subsidiary Zeekr has teamed up with the Californian technology firm Waymo to develop an autonomous cab. Previewed in official renders, the electric MPV is designed for use by the nascent ‘Waymo One’ ride-hailing platform, which currently operates in Phoenix, Arizona, and is testing in San Francisco.

The vehicle — as yet unnamed — has now entered development at Geely’s China Europe Vehicle Technology Centre (CEVT) in Gothenburg, Sweden. It will use what Geely calls “a new proprietary and open-source mobility architecture”, but it is unclear if this is related to the SEA platform that underpins Zeekr’s debut model, the 001 shooting brake, which was introduced in China earlier this year.

When development of Zeekr’s new EV is complete, Waymo will install its autonomous hardware, which uses Lidar (light detection and ranging), cameras, radar (radio detection and ranging) and computer processors to virtually map its surroundings. Described as “the world’s most experienced driver”, the company’s autonomous tech – ‘Waymo Driver’ - has undergone millions of miles of testing on public roads in more than 13 US states.

The self-driving vehicle is, thus, designed with a focus on the passengers, and will offer a “fully configurable” cabin, either with or without driver controls installed.

The companies are yet to reveal any further technical details of the project and have not confirmed a planned date or target markets for its launch.